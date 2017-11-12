 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/12/17: Braden Bishop, Edgar Martinez, and Giancarlo Stanton

By Luke Mounger
Texas Rangers v Seattle Mariners Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Are you a fan of snow or not? Explain.

In Mariners News...

  • The players participating in the Mariners’ strength camp spent the day supporting Braden Bishop.
  • Five consecutive strikeouts from Art Warren finalized Peoria’s 11-10 victory.
  • Some more evidence for Edgar Martinez’s Hall of Fame case.
  • Speaking of Edgar Martinez and the Hall of Fame, Jay Jaffe explained why he believes Edgar belongs in Cooperstown.

Around the League...

  • Josh Beckett tackled a country singer last night.
  • Scott Boras shared some criticism for Fangraphs’ Defensive Runs Saved metric.
  • Shohei Otani says he’ll do whatever he’s asked to in MLB.
  • The Marlins are listening to offers for Giancarlo Stanton.

Luke’s Pick...

  • I think I’ve included this in the links before, but this account will tweet a line from “Africa” by Toto every three hours.

