Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/10/17: Larry LaRue, Yu Darvish, and Star Wars

Good morning folks! TGIF! I hope you’ve all had an excellent week so far. Today marks the start of college basketball season, for those of you who are interested in such a sport. Here’s some other stuff that you might want to know for the day.

In Mariners news...

In case you’ve missed some of the announcements, here’s a round-up of the Mariners’ giveaways coming up in 2018.

Fireworks Nights, bobbleheads and a whole lot more.



Start circling dates—the 2018 Special Events schedule is here. https://t.co/F3dgVch3nP pic.twitter.com/bvo5udJYKO — Mariners (@Mariners) November 9, 2017

Rest in peace, Larry.

Terrible news to pass along. Longtime @thenewstribune ballwriter Larry LaRue passed away Monday after suffering a heart attack. — Bob Dutton (@TNT_Mariners) November 9, 2017

Nelson Cruz took home some hardware for his work in the 2017 season: A Silver Slugger Award.

Around the league...

Let the games begin!

Shohei Ohtani moves another step closer to MLB, as the Nippon-Ham Fighters announced they will post the two-way player this offseason, according to Japanese news reports. — Dylan Hernandez (@dylanohernandez) November 10, 2017

Anders’ picks...