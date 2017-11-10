 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/10/17: Larry LaRue, Yu Darvish, and Star Wars

New, 8 comments

Happy Friday!

By Anders Jorstad
MLB: World Series-Houston Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning folks! TGIF! I hope you’ve all had an excellent week so far. Today marks the start of college basketball season, for those of you who are interested in such a sport. Here’s some other stuff that you might want to know for the day.

In Mariners news...

  • In case you’ve missed some of the announcements, here’s a round-up of the Mariners’ giveaways coming up in 2018.
  • Rest in peace, Larry.

Around the league...

  • Let the games begin!

Anders’ picks...

  • Oh. My. God.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...