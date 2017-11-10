Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/10/17: Larry LaRue, Yu Darvish, and Star Wars

Good morning folks! TGIF! I hope you’ve all had an excellent week so far. Today marks the start of college basketball season, for those of you who are interested in such a sport. Here’s some other stuff that you might want to know for the day.
In Mariners news...
- In case you’ve missed some of the announcements, here’s a round-up of the Mariners’ giveaways coming up in 2018.
Fireworks Nights, bobbleheads and a whole lot more.— Mariners (@Mariners) November 9, 2017
Start circling dates—the 2018 Special Events schedule is here. https://t.co/F3dgVch3nP pic.twitter.com/bvo5udJYKO
- Rest in peace, Larry.
Terrible news to pass along. Longtime @thenewstribune ballwriter Larry LaRue passed away Monday after suffering a heart attack.— Bob Dutton (@TNT_Mariners) November 9, 2017
- Nelson Cruz took home some hardware for his work in the 2017 season: A Silver Slugger Award.
Around the league...
- Let the games begin!
Shohei Ohtani moves another step closer to MLB, as the Nippon-Ham Fighters announced they will post the two-way player this offseason, according to Japanese news reports.— Dylan Hernandez (@dylanohernandez) November 10, 2017
- If you haven’t gotten enough of these, here are some free agent predictions from Bob Nightengale, who also thinks Yu Darvish will wind up in Seattle.
- Jon Heyman looks at some possible destinations for Jay Bruce, noting the M’s as a strong possibility for the outfielder.
- Here’s a quick explanation of what’s at stake for teams who are looking to sign free agents that turned down qualifying offers.
- For once, the number of shifts used actually decreased from season-to-season.
- The Royals Review offseason simulation has been completed! Whoever ran the Mariners this year made some very strange moves, including trading Kyle Seager for a couple of prospects below High-A.
- Whitney McIntosh presents the 10 things she hopes to see happen with Bartolo Colon this season.
- Grant Brisbee takes a look back at the free agent class of 2012-2013, which doesn’t look too great in retrospect.
- Don Mattingly is sticking around in Miami for the 2018 campaign.
Anders' picks...
- Oh. My. God.
