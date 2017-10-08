Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/8/17: Jason Aldean, Bat Flips, and Shohei Otani

Sunday is a complicated day. On one hand, it’s still the weekend. On the other hand, the next week looms ahead. While still enjoying the weekend, read these links and try not to forget about the upcoming week.

In Mariners News...

Yesterday was the 22 year anniversary of game four of the ALDS against the Yankees, where Ken Griffey Jr. hit a home run to give the Mariners a lead. The Mariners went onto win 11-8.

On This Date 10/07/1995: Ken Griffey Jr hit this home run to break the tie in Game 4 of the ALDS.#Mariners won 11-8.

@1990sBaseball pic.twitter.com/6ZW3iovMjl — Brad Badini ⚾️ (@celeBRADtion) October 7, 2017

Former Mariner Chris Taylor gave the Dodgers their first lead of last night’s ball game. This isn’t exactly Mariners News, but I decided to include it.

The @Dodgers take the lead!



Chris Taylor's infield single drives in a run to make it 3-2 in the 4th. #NLDS pic.twitter.com/PDOZGtZoqH — MLB (@MLB) October 8, 2017

Around the League...

This isn’t around the MLB, but big news in College Baseball. The College World Series will seed 16 teams beginning next year.

BREAKING: Beginning in 2018, the @NCAACWS Baseball Tourney will seed 1-16, not 1-8. Huge news for the sport. Story https://t.co/wAWZGKuuns pic.twitter.com/e024CZC1Jl — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogersD1) October 6, 2017

Byron Buxton played the AL Wild Card game with a cracked rib.

The Yankees want to be under the luxury tax threshold and they really want Shohei Otani.

https://t.co/tBmZZt4uJy Cashman says #Yankees are going under tax. It won’t be easy. We have the math and why Otani would help big time. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) October 7, 2017

Joel Sherman breaks down the Yankees tough luck solidifying the back end of their bullpen.

This incredible bat flip was part of a 5-run eighth inning that would lead to a victory for the Nationals.

One bat flip GIF isn’t enough, so here’s another. The Dodgers would go on to win 8-5.

Joe Girardi reflects on not challenging the hit by pitch called on Lonnie Chisenhall .

. Are we starting to see Super Teams in Baseball?

