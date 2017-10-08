 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/8/17: Jason Aldean, Bat Flips, and Shohei Otani

New, 4 comments

When I posted this, I did the links version of a bat flip.

By Luke Mounger
Divisional Round - Chicago Cubs v Washington Nationals - Game Two Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Sunday is a complicated day. On one hand, it’s still the weekend. On the other hand, the next week looms ahead. While still enjoying the weekend, read these links and try not to forget about the upcoming week.

In Mariners News...

  • Yesterday was the 22 year anniversary of game four of the ALDS against the Yankees, where Ken Griffey Jr. hit a home run to give the Mariners a lead. The Mariners went onto win 11-8.
  • Former Mariner Chris Taylor gave the Dodgers their first lead of last night’s ball game. This isn’t exactly Mariners News, but I decided to include it.

Around the League...

  • This isn’t around the MLB, but big news in College Baseball. The College World Series will seed 16 teams beginning next year.
  • Byron Buxton played the AL Wild Card game with a cracked rib.
  • The Yankees want to be under the luxury tax threshold and they really want Shohei Otani.
  • Joel Sherman breaks down the Yankees tough luck solidifying the back end of their bullpen.
  • This incredible bat flip was part of a 5-run eighth inning that would lead to a victory for the Nationals.
  • One bat flip GIF isn’t enough, so here’s another. The Dodgers would go on to win 8-5.
  • Joe Girardi reflects on not challenging the hit by pitch called on Lonnie Chisenhall.
  • Are we starting to see Super Teams in Baseball?

Luke’s Pick...

  • Jason Aldean opened Saturday Night Live last night with a Tom Petty cover and a call for unity following the Las Vegas shooting.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...