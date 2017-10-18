Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/18/17: Ken Griffey, Jr., Eric Filia, and Kurt Russell

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, the Yankees have tied up the series at 2-2 after taking down the Astros for the second straight game in New York. In a less surprising turn of events, the Dodgers have taken a commanding 3-0 lead over the Cubs and have their eyes on the pennant.

Never even crossed my mind that this would ever happen, but it did:

The @Mariners confirm suspect in custody, bat has been recovered....



Now...the question is how they re-attach The Kid's Bat.#Seattle https://t.co/7oEsBzz0mm — Chris Daniels (@ChrisDaniels5) October 18, 2017

Extremely weird coincidence, but I saw this license plate just hours before the statue defacement happened. Spoooooooky!

Really curious as to how long this person has laid claim to this license plate #Mariners pic.twitter.com/bYzNmcFspb — Eric Sanford (@sanford_and_son) October 17, 2017

Grant Brisbee on the resurgent and highly entertaining Yasiel Puig.

Rangers saying so long to Mike Napoli :

Rangers Reportedly Inform Mike Napoli His Option Will Be Declined https://t.co/FNwLaK4Lec pic.twitter.com/X7MA1Yjc43 — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) October 17, 2017

The editor of Baseball America is making the jump to pro scouting:

Another loss for journalism is MLB's gain. Twins are expected to hire @johnmanuelba as a pro scout. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 17, 2017

LL’s own Isabelle Minasian on baseball’s diversity mandate:

Hardball Times: MLB’s Diversity Fellowship Is a Step in the Right Direction https://t.co/mXcmtlFoPs — The Hardball Times (@Hardball_Times) October 17, 2017

This will break your heart:

The story behind the boy who caught the homer during Astros' game: https://t.co/lH9kNEDHHb — Conrad Bibens (@ConradBibens) October 17, 2017

