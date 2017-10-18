Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/18/17: Ken Griffey, Jr., Eric Filia, and Kurt Russell

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, the Yankees have tied up the series at 2-2 after taking down the Astros for the second straight game in New York. In a less surprising turn of events, the Dodgers have taken a commanding 3-0 lead over the Cubs and have their eyes on the pennant.
Mariners news...
- Never even crossed my mind that this would ever happen, but it did:
BREAKING: Someone has stolen Ken Griffey Junior's bat outside Safeco Field: @Mariners #Seattle @KING5Seattle @SeattlePD pic.twitter.com/9I2QeJLmjA— Chris Daniels (@ChrisDaniels5) October 18, 2017
The @Mariners confirm suspect in custody, bat has been recovered....— Chris Daniels (@ChrisDaniels5) October 18, 2017
Now...the question is how they re-attach The Kid's Bat.#Seattle https://t.co/7oEsBzz0mm
- Extremely weird coincidence, but I saw this license plate just hours before the statue defacement happened. Spoooooooky!
Really curious as to how long this person has laid claim to this license plate #Mariners pic.twitter.com/bYzNmcFspb— Eric Sanford (@sanford_and_son) October 17, 2017
Mariners minors...
- If you’re not familiar with this yet, get familiar:
A little #FiliaShimmy for @LookoutLanding pic.twitter.com/zf15iGMguI— Michael Filia (@mikefilia) October 17, 2017
Around baseball...
- Grant Brisbee on the resurgent and highly entertaining Yasiel Puig.
- Rangers saying so long to Mike Napoli:
Rangers Reportedly Inform Mike Napoli His Option Will Be Declined https://t.co/FNwLaK4Lec pic.twitter.com/X7MA1Yjc43— MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) October 17, 2017
- The editor of Baseball America is making the jump to pro scouting:
Another loss for journalism is MLB's gain. Twins are expected to hire @johnmanuelba as a pro scout.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 17, 2017
- LL’s own Isabelle Minasian on baseball’s diversity mandate:
Hardball Times: MLB’s Diversity Fellowship Is a Step in the Right Direction https://t.co/mXcmtlFoPs— The Hardball Times (@Hardball_Times) October 17, 2017
- This will break your heart:
The story behind the boy who caught the homer during Astros' game: https://t.co/lH9kNEDHHb— Conrad Bibens (@ConradBibens) October 17, 2017
Eric’s pick!
- An extremely good tweet:
2015. 2016. 2017. pic.twitter.com/z1etZIAYHc— David Hines (@hradzka) October 14, 2017
Now go watch “The Thing” and “Escape From New York.”
