Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/18/17: Ken Griffey, Jr., Eric Filia, and Kurt Russell

Humpdayyyyy links comin’ at ya!

By sanford_and_son
In a somewhat surprising turn of events, the Yankees have tied up the series at 2-2 after taking down the Astros for the second straight game in New York. In a less surprising turn of events, the Dodgers have taken a commanding 3-0 lead over the Cubs and have their eyes on the pennant.

Mariners news...

  • Never even crossed my mind that this would ever happen, but it did:
  • Extremely weird coincidence, but I saw this license plate just hours before the statue defacement happened. Spoooooooky!

Mariners minors...

  • If you’re not familiar with this yet, get familiar:

Around baseball...

  • The editor of Baseball America is making the jump to pro scouting:
  • LL’s own Isabelle Minasian on baseball’s diversity mandate:
  • This will break your heart:

Eric’s pick!

  • An extremely good tweet:

Now go watch “The Thing” and “Escape From New York.”

